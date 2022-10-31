Ole Miss Shuts Out LSU; Mississippi State Tops Texas A&M. And Escambia County Wins In SEC Tourney Day One

Ole Miss shut out LSU and Mississippi State beat Texas A&M in day one of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park. And the day was a big win for Escambia County.

Ole Miss 3, LSU 0

The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year showed why she is the best to ever do it Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks. Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods, and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals.

Both teams showed out defensively as there was just one shot on goal in the first half of the match. The Rebels turned up the heat in the second half, outshooting the Tigers 9-4.

Neither team could gain an advantage in the two overtime periods, taking just three shots apiece.

The Rebels now advance to the quarterfinals where they will face the SEC East Division Champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday at noon.

Mississippi State 2, Texas A&M 1 (OT)

In the first overtime match of the season for the Mississippi State soccer program (11-4-4), the Bulldogs outlasted the Texas A&M Aggies (9-6-5) to advance to the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. Graduate transfer Jojo Ngongo’s 99th-minute header helped secure State its first conference tournament appearance past the first round.

“The fight in this group is unbelievable – they never gave up tonight,” head coach James Armstrong said. “This is a special group who continues to fight through adversity. Beyond proud of these players and staff.”

The No. 8 seeded Bulldogs will return to the pitch Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a quarterfinal match against the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (17-1-1, 10-0 SEC). The match will kick off at 5 p.m.

Big Win For Escambia County

Day one of the SEC Tournament opened with big crowds at Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road.

“We far exceeded our expectations, along with SEC expectations on the size of the crowd,” Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes told NorthEscambia.com on the field between Sunday’s games. “This is the largest highest profile event we’ve ever had at Ashton Brosnaham Park….We thank the community for showing in a large way.”

“All nine games are being televised live on the SEC Network and that kind of coverage for Escambia County and Pensacola is absolutely invaluable.”

Tuesday’s Games

The tournament continues with quarterfinals on Tuesday.

South Carolina will face Ole Miss at noon; Tennessee and Georgia are at 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Alabama plays Mississippi State at 5 p.m., and Arkansas will take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at secticketoffice.com. All-tournament passes are $25. Individual game tickets for first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $7 for adults and $5 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6 are $10 for adults and $7 for students/military. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult. A service fee is applied to all ticket purchases. A clear bag policy is in effect for the event.

All games will be televised on the SEC Network.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.