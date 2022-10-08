Northview Crushes Blountstown 49-0

October 8, 2022

The Northview Chiefs are having their best season in over 15 years, rolling to a crushing 49-0 road win over Blountstown Friday night.

Headed into Friday night, No. 11 Blountstown was 4-2 with just one loss at home this season, and the Chiefs were at No. 7 in the state, tops in Region 1-1R.

The Chiefs took an early 17-0 lead by the end of the first and were up 21-0 at the half as they rolled to the big win.

The Northview Chiefs have not been 6-0 since way back in 2006 when they went 9-1 overall under coach Cody Keene, dropping the final game of that season at home 20-14 to Chipley. In 2012 when they won the only football state championship in school history, the Chiefs opened at 1-1, losing their second game to Marianna. They finished 2012 at 11-3.

Next week it’s the War Along Highway 4 as Northview takes the short trip on Highway 4 across the Escambia River to take on the Jay Royals (3-3).

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 