Northview Crushes Blountstown 49-0

The Northview Chiefs are having their best season in over 15 years, rolling to a crushing 49-0 road win over Blountstown Friday night.

Headed into Friday night, No. 11 Blountstown was 4-2 with just one loss at home this season, and the Chiefs were at No. 7 in the state, tops in Region 1-1R.

The Chiefs took an early 17-0 lead by the end of the first and were up 21-0 at the half as they rolled to the big win.

The Northview Chiefs have not been 6-0 since way back in 2006 when they went 9-1 overall under coach Cody Keene, dropping the final game of that season at home 20-14 to Chipley. In 2012 when they won the only football state championship in school history, the Chiefs opened at 1-1, losing their second game to Marianna. They finished 2012 at 11-3.

Next week it’s the War Along Highway 4 as Northview takes the short trip on Highway 4 across the Escambia River to take on the Jay Royals (3-3).

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.