Northview Cruises To 9-0 With 57-14 Rout Of Atmore (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs powered to a 57-14 senior night win over the Escambia County Blue Devils of Atmore Friday night in Bratt.

With the win, Northview is 9-0 as they look for that elusive perfect season next week. In 2006, the Chiefs went 9-1 overall under coach Cody Keene, dropping the final game of that season at home 20-14 to Chipley. In 2012 when they won the only football state championship in school history, the Chiefs opened at 1-1, losing their second game to Marianna. They finished 2012 at 11-3.

The Chiefs were a little slow out of the gate as the lead teetered back and forth, but they soon floored it on the way to the win.

“We’ve to fix that,” head coach Wes Summerford of the slow start. “When we get to the playoffs, we can’t make those mistakes. We’ve got to start fast.”

He said the offense “didn’t miss a beat”.

The Blue Devils were first on the big board at 8-0 with a 40-yard pass with just under 10 minutes to go.

A couple of minutes later Northview QB Kaden Odom found Wyatt Scruggs from 48-yards, and Odom was in for the two point conversion and an 8-8 ballgame. Northview moved on top with an 11-yard run touchdown rush from Jamarkus Jefferson.

ECHS returned the kickoff for a 72-yard touchdown, and Jefferson added another touchdown to round out the first quarter with a 22-14 Chief lead.

In the second quarter, Jefferson had touchdowns of 35, 34 and 2-yards. In the third, the Chiefs scored when Odom hit Scruggs for a 29-yard score, and Odom was in from 6-yards out. Kicker Brandon Ferguson was 7-7 on point after attempts Friday night.

The Escambia County Blue Devils season came to an end at 4-6.

The Chiefs (9-0) will host Bay next Friday night.

“It’s not going to be much different than Atmore,” he said.

The Chiefs will likely out the first week of the playoffs with a bye before starting their postseason trip toward Tallahassee on November 18.

