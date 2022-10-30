New Dollar General Stores Open In Molino And Walnut Hill

Two new Dollar General stores have opened in North Escambia.

The Walnut Hill store is located at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. The development was limited to 2.08 acres of a 4.12 acre property, including a 10,769 square-foot store with 43 parking spaces and a new driveway connection to Highway 97 directly across from South Highway 99.

The Molino store opened Saturday morning at 4430 North Highway 29. The 10,640 square foot Dollar General is located on a 1.5 acre parcel with driveway access to Highway 196, not Highway 29.

The first customer at the Molino store Saturday morning was Carson Spikes (pictured above), who purchased Nerd candy, gum and a Cherry Pepsi.

Pictured above and first below: The new Dollar General near Molino. Pictured bottom: The new Dollar General in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.