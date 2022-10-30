New Dollar General Stores Open In Molino And Walnut Hill

October 30, 2022

Two new Dollar General stores have opened in North Escambia.

The Walnut Hill store is located at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. The development was limited to 2.08 acres of a 4.12 acre property, including a 10,769 square-foot store with 43 parking spaces and a new driveway connection to Highway 97 directly across from South Highway 99.

The Molino store opened Saturday morning at 4430 North Highway 29. The 10,640 square foot Dollar General is located on a 1.5 acre parcel with driveway access to Highway 196, not Highway 29.

The first customer at the Molino store Saturday morning was Carson Spikes (pictured above), who purchased Nerd candy, gum and a Cherry Pepsi.

Pictured above and first below: The new Dollar General near Molino. Pictured bottom: The new Dollar General in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 