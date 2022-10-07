Molino Man Charged With Stealing $2,400 Horse Saddle, Cooler With $1,100 In Fish

A Molino man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a cooler containing $1,100 worth of fish and a tote containing over $3,000 worth of horse riding gear.

William “Billy” Arbon Gilly IV, 29, was charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary of a conveyance, and two counts of dealing in stolen property. All of the charges are felonies.

Gilly allegedly took a large industrial type plastic tote out of the bed of a truck on Ryale Road. The owner told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the tote contained a hunter jumper horse saddle valued at $2,400 and other horse related items for a total value of $3,260.

The victim later located the saddle for sale on Facebook Marketplace by an individual that was currently in a relationship with Gilly, according to an arrest report. The saddle was listed at $800 but the price was later reduced to $650.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Barrineau Park Road and recovered the saddle and other items including riding boots, riding crop and a riding jacket. The items were returned to the owner.

Gilly was taken into custody at the home on an outstanding warrant related to an earlier theft of a cooler and fish.

In July, Gilly allegedly took a Yeti cooler valued at $350 that contained $1,100 worth of fish from outside the gas station and Dairy Queen on Scenic Highway. The owner found the cooler for sale by “Billy Gilly” on Facebook, and it later sold for $200, according to ECSO. Investigators were able to serve a search warrant on Facebook for information and identified the cooler based upon minor damage and aftermarket additions.

The arrest report does not state the type of fish or what happened to them.