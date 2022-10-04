Man Shot And Killed After Opening Fire On Escambia Deputies

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned fire killing a man that shot at them Tuesday morning.

The ECSO responded to the 100 block of Payne Road in Navy Point about 4:10 a.m. A woman told deputies that 36-year old Colin Merrill West was inside with a gun and had threatened her.

West first refused commands as deputies surrounded the home. Just over an hour later, he exited the door with a handgun and opened fire at deputies who returned fire, Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

“Here’s the deal. When you come outside with a gun in your hands, start shooting at us, you get what you get and that’s dead. When someone shoots you, there’s not much time for dialogue. There’s not much time for diagnosis. We tried that. We tried that for about an hour and he refused to come out,” Simmons said.

He said eight deputies fired at West. None were injured.

“This is not the way we wanted it to end. We gave him plenty of opportunities; he chose not to take those opportunities.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation, and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The ECSO was already applying for felony warrants on West, and he was a convicted felon on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon domestic violence, and false imprisonment (kidnapping) convictions out of Santa Rosa County in 2019.