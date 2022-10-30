Man Killed After Falling Off Side Of Pickup Truck In Escambia County

A Georgia man died early Saturday morning in Escambia County after falling off a moving pickup truck to the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year old man from Simmons Island, Georgia was hanging onto the left side of a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on New Warrington Road about 4 a.m.

Troopers said the man “fell from the outside of the pickup and collided with the roadway.”

The pickup truck continued without stopping. Troopers said criminal charges will be pending once the driver is found.

The FHP report does not offer any reason why the man was hanging onto the side of the pickup truck.