Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 21, 2022
Here is the North Escambia area football schedule for Friday
FLORIDA
- Northview at Marianna
- Gulf Breeze at Tate
- Pine Forest at Escambia
- Lighthouse Christian at Pensacola High
- Washington at Choctaw
- Pensacola Catholic at Munroe
- Milton at Crestview
- Pace at Navarre
- Graceville at Jay (Thursday, canceled)
- Bye: West Florida
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at South Choctaw Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach
- Flomaton at Monroe County
- St. Michael Catholic at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Excel
