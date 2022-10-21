Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the North Escambia area football schedule for Friday

FLORIDA

Northview at Marianna

Gulf Breeze at Tate

Pine Forest at Escambia

Lighthouse Christian at Pensacola High

Washington at Choctaw

Pensacola Catholic at Munroe

Milton at Crestview

Pace at Navarre

Graceville at Jay (Thursday, canceled)

Bye: West Florida

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at South Choctaw Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach

Flomaton at Monroe County

St. Michael Catholic at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Excel

