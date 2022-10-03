Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas



Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street. The closures will allow crews to work on the new pedestrian crossing signals, irrigation system and landscaping.

Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street. The closures will allow crews to work on the new pedestrian crossing signals, irrigation system and landscaping. Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets, between Cervantes Street and Barrancas Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will continue for several weeks as crews work to adjust manholes, and mill and pave the roadways. In addition, pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), while crews make sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Barrancas Avenue Routine Maintenance from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Barrancas Avenue and side streets, between Manchester Street and the Bayou Chico Bridge, Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction operations.

The bicycle lanes will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will now share the roadway Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 for construction operations.

Santa Rosa County:

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road, Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard will remain closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. This closure will remain in effect for approximately 30 days. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.