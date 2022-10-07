Free Fall Garden Festival Saturday At Escambia Extension

October 7, 2022

Escambia County Extension and the Master Gardeners volunteers will hold their annual Fall Garden Festival Saturday for 8 until 11 a.m. at the Extension office at 3740 Stefani Road. The event is free to the public.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to participate in demonstrations, informative talks, plant giveaways and more. The Extension office’s demonstration gardens will serve as a backdrop to feature discussion topics including growing edible plants and herbs, alternatives to lawns, milkweeds, share gardening, hydrangea care and composting.

The gardens will also be open for those who simply wish to stroll through for plant ideas. In addition, Master Gardeners will be available for questions on gardening and selecting the right plants for your yard.

