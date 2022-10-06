Former FSU Football Player From Cantonment Facing Gun, Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A former Florida State football player from Cantonment is facing multiple drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop.

Delvin Devante Purifoy, 28, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of opioid (oxycontin) with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second degree felony. All of the charges are felonies, with exception of the misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count.

The Pensacola Police Department stopped Purifoy on Pace Boulevard for a window tint violation and a recently expired tag. He told police that he had just left the Black Diamond bottle club of on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

An officer observed a “medium size bag” of marijuana located in plain view in the center console of the Kia Optima, leading to a probable cause vehicle search, according to a PPD report.

According to a Pensacola Police Department report, officers located items that included:

a bag of marijuana under two of Purifoy’s phones

two oxycodone pills on top of Purifoy’s social security card and multiple bank cards

a “Girl Power” backpack containing multiple bags and multiple boxes of sandwich bags with marijuana residue

a bag with 29 grams of methamphetamine

a bag with 18 grams of marijuana

10 grams of crack cocaine

a semi-automatic pistol inside a red and black FSU #45 backpack

multiple clear bags with residue throughout the vehicle

a clear back “with a small but usable” amount of methamphetamine

a vacuum sealed one pound sized bag with marijuana residue

a glass jar with marijuana residue

$780 in $20 bills

Purifoy told police that he played for Florida State University during the 2014-2018 seasons and 45 was his jersey number.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $76,000 bond.