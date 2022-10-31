Fire Rips Through Gulf Coast Seafood On Nine Mile Road

Fire ripped through Gulf Coast Seafood and the Seafood Platter Restaurant on Nine Mile Road Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the business just west of Starbucks and Publix. Heavy fire was reported when firefighters arrived on scene.

The business will be a complete loss.

At 9:45 a.m., firefighters were still battling the blaze and working to bring it under control.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.