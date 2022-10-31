Fire Rips Through Gulf Coast Seafood On Nine Mile Road

October 31, 2022

Fire ripped through Gulf Coast Seafood and the Seafood Platter Restaurant on Nine Mile Road Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the business just west of Starbucks and Publix. Heavy fire was reported when firefighters arrived on scene.

The  business will be a complete loss.

At 9:45 a.m., firefighters were still battling the blaze and working to bring it under control.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

  1. mick on October 31st, 2022 11:20 am

    hope they are able to rebuild…they serve up some good seafood

  2. Mimi on October 31st, 2022 11:06 am

    For us it was THE Place to get seafood. Will be praying for the owners.

  3. Mimi on October 31st, 2022 11:04 am

    Oh,no!! My favorite place to eat.





