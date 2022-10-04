FHP Seeks Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run

October 4, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run in Escambia County.

A SUV struck and killed a 43-year old Pensacola man as he was walking along the shoulder of West Fairfield Drive near Hestia Place about 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said the SUV veered onto the shoulder before hitting the pedestrian.

Vehicle parts collected at the scene indicated that the suspect vehicle is a red, 2018-2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured: The photo provided by FHP is not the actual vehicle involved, but is a model similar in color and style to one involved in a fatal hit and run.

Written by William Reynolds 

 