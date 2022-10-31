Escambia Schools Get $30K Grant For Firefighting Training Program

Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $2.7 million to help 28 school districts and state colleges purchase industry standard equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs across Florida. The awards included $30,000 for an introduction to firefighting program in Escambia County.

The funding will better equip students as they prepare for job opportunities in high demand fields, according to the Florida Department of Education.

““These investments set our students up for career success while nearly guaranteeing Florida’s most vital occupations have the talent they need,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

CTE programs are a major component of workforce education and are responsible for preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. These programs are organized into 17 different career clusters and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students throughout the state.

The awards were authorized under the Perkins V Career and Technical Education Equipment Upgrade and Modernization program, which offers secondary and post-secondary agencies the opportunity to more fully develop academic and technical career skills among CTE students.