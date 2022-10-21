Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Molesting Child

An Escambia County man was convicted Thursday and sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges.

Oscar Javier Amador was convicted of sexual battery of a victim less than 12, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12, and four counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority. Immediately following the verdict, Amador was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson to life in prison on all counts and was designated as sexual predator.

Testimony during the trial showed Amador sexually abused a child over a period of five years, from about age 10 to 15.

“This defendant was a predator that took advantage of an innocent child that should have been able to trust him. This sentence provides some much-needed closure to the victim and their family while further protecting any other innocent children,” said Carrie Gilmer, prosecuting attorney.