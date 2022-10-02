Escambia Man Charged With Double Shooting

An Escambia County man has been charged in a double shooting Thursday night in Escambia County.

Keenan Antwan Hall, 28, is charged with two counts of first degree attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated battery, multiple weapons offenses and criminal mischief property damage. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Hall allegedly opened fired from his vehicle into another vehicle on Mobile Highway near Edison Avenue.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, with one of them reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.