EREC Crews Join Hurricane Ian Power Restoration Efforts

A convoy of power trucks pulled out of Escambia River Electric Cooperative in Jay Friday headed to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Ian.

About 125 line crews from Texas and Louisiana spent Thursday night in bunk trailers at EREC due to the lack of hotel room availability. They joined EREC crews in Thursday’s convoy.

They will first help the Peace River Electric Cooperative to restore power. Peace River expects to utilize some 300 electric cooperative and contract crews from seven states.

