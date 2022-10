ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Woman

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Erica Michele Abel, 38, was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. driving a 2006 Nissan sedan, Florida tag # 56DAGL. She was last seen wearing white and black leggings, and white shirt with a multi-colored print.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 433-9620.