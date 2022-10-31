Century Receives $8.8 Million Wastewater System Loan; Nearly $8 Million To Be Forgiven

The Town of Century has been awarded an $8.8 million loan for wastewater system upgrades, and they won’t be required to repay nearly $8 million of it.

Century will receive a $8,865,336 loan from the State Revolving Fund Program (SRF) and Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Ninety percent of the principal — $7,978,802 — will be forgiven through the SRF and the Disadvantage Small Community Grants Program. Century will be required repay just 10% or $886,534.

“This is huge for Century,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “This means no more band-aids for our infrastructure.”

The state fund will be used for improvement and repairs at the Century Wastewater Treatment Plant, to the sanitary sewer pumping system including several lift stations, and to the master lift station at the Century Correctional Institution.

“This will bring our wastewater infrastructure into the 21st century and last us for the next 20 or 30 years,” Boutwell said.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.