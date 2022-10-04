Century Cancels Budget, Tax Hearing Due To Public Notice Error

October 4, 2022

Century’s new fiscal year started October 1, but they have not yet approved a budget or tax rate.

A final public hearing on the budget and millage rate set for Monday night was called off due to a public notice error. According to Town Clerk Leslie Howington, the numbers in a budget summary did not match the numbers in a public notice for the meeting.

The meeting will be rescheduled, but as of Monday night a new date and time had not been announced.

Pictured: No member of the general public attended the first of two required Century budget public hearings on September 27. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

