Celebrating A ‘Groovy’ National School Lunch Week

Friday is the final day of National School Lunch Week celebrations in the Escambia County School District.

Students have enjoyed lunch specials that included “The Bomb Burgers”, “Flower Power Broccoli”, “Slammin’ Chicken”, “Tie Dye Smoothies” and “Peace Out Pineapple” during the “groovy” celebration.

For a photo gallery, click here for a look inside the school lunch programs at Bratt Elementary, Kingsfield Elementary, McArthur Elementary School, Molino Park Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle School, and Northview High School.

Daily school lunch menus are available online at ecsd-fl.nutrislice.com.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.