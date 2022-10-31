Cantonment Woman Identified As Victim In Fatal Fiery Crash Oct. 21 In Baldwin County

A Cantonment woman has been identified as the victim in a fiery fatal crash October 21 in Baldwin County.

Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Monday.

After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner.

Wiggins was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash about 9:55 p.m. on October 21 on I-10 about two miles east of Mobile.

“As a result of the fire, Wiggins’s identity was not immediately available,” ALEA Corporal Reginal M. King said Monday.

The investigation is continuing.