Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Two Close Family Members

October 4, 2022

A Cantonment man is accused of the battery of two close family members during a recent argument.

Timothy Clayton Hendrix, 44, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and one count of misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Hendrix allegedly became involved in an argument with two family members that escalated into a physical altercation. He allegedly pushed a female, tried to drag her out of the house by her wrists, and placed his hands around her neck. He placed a male relative into a chokehold when he attempted to intervene, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Hendrix gave deputies different versions of his story, the report states, as he claimed the female hit him and the male struck him in the right eye. His “inconsistent story leads me to believe that he is being untruthful,” a responding deputy wrote in the report.

He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 