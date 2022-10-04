Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Two Close Family Members

A Cantonment man is accused of the battery of two close family members during a recent argument.

Timothy Clayton Hendrix, 44, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and one count of misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Hendrix allegedly became involved in an argument with two family members that escalated into a physical altercation. He allegedly pushed a female, tried to drag her out of the house by her wrists, and placed his hands around her neck. He placed a male relative into a chokehold when he attempted to intervene, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Hendrix gave deputies different versions of his story, the report states, as he claimed the female hit him and the male struck him in the right eye. His “inconsistent story leads me to believe that he is being untruthful,” a responding deputy wrote in the report.

He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.