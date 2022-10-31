Big Price Jump Likely As State Gas Holiday Expires On Tuesday

Florida gas prices are poised for an abrupt increase this week, when the state gas tax holiday expires on November 1st. The sales tax holiday called for a 25 cent discount at the pump throughout October. So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will likely see about a 25 cent jump at the pump, according to AAA.

On Sunday, the state average price for gasoline averaged $3.29 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.13 a gallon. A North Escambia low of $3.05 could be found at at least two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Escambia County, the per gallon price was as low as $2.87 at a Nine Mile Road station.

“While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas tank to take advantage of current prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely rise 25 cents overnight, when the state gas tax expires on Tuesday morning.”

When the state sales tax holiday was implemented on October 1, gas prices declined a total of 22 cents within a couple of days, falling from $3.39 to $3.17 per gallon. Unfortunately for drivers, that discount was short lived. During the first week of October, OPEC announced plans to cut its oil production rate, which sparked a 17% oil price hike, raising the cost of producing gasoline. This ultimately dragged Florida gas prices back to where they were before the state’s gas tax holiday.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.