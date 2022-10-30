Big List: Trick Or Treats; Trunk Or Treats, Fall Festivals And More

Several Halloween and fall festival events are scheduled in the North Escambia area.

Bratt First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Bratt First Baptist Church will host a community wide trunk or treat and fall festival, Sunday, October 30, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be food, games, bounce house, cake walk and prizes. Event will be held rain or shine. The church is located at 4570 Highway 4 in Bratt.

Highland Baptist Community Fall Festival

Highland Baptist Church will hold a Commuity Fall Festival on Sunday, October 30 from 5-7 p.m. Trunk or treat, games, prizes, bounce house, boiled peanuts and more.

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church will hold a trunk or treat community event on Sunday, October 30, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m at the church, located at 904 McRae Street in Atmore. Bring your family and enjoy a hayride, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, activities, candy and more.

Cantonment Lodge Fall Family Fun Day

Cantonment Lodge No. 322 will hold a Fall Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 735 North Highway 29. There will be a potluck meal, fun and games, and treats for the kids.

Dogwood Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, October 30, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Games, trunk or treating, prizes, candy, hotdogs, refreshments and more. The church is located at 3301 Highway 97, Molino.

Victory Assembly of God Fall Festival

Victory Assembly of God will host their fall festival on Monday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Games, trunk or treat, food and more. The church is located at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

Cantonment Improvement Committee Trunk or Treat

The Cantonment Improvement Committe will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31, at Cantoment Carver Park from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The park is located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Beulah Church Trunk or Treat

Beulah Church will host a trunk or treat event on Monday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Inflatable slide, hay ride, hotdogs, cotton candy, popcorn and more. The church is located at 7561 Mobile Highway in Beulah.

Town of Jay’s Trick or Treat On Commerce Street

The Town of Jay’s Trick or Treat on Commerce Street will be Monday, October 31. Trick or treat booths open at 5 p.m., and the kids costume contest is at 6:30 p.m.

Ray’s Chapel Fall Festival

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Fall Festival will be held Saturday, November 12 from 4-6 p.m. with a trunk or treat, face painting, ballon animals, hot dogs and soups. A dessert auction follows at 6 p.m.