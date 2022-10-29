Adoption Fees Waived Saturday And Monday At Escambia Animal Shelter

Adoptions are free Saturday and Monday at the Escambia County animal shelter.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Monday from 12-5 p.m.

Adoptions were free and license fees were waived for the entire month of October.

Pictured: Charlie, one of our kitties at NorthEscambia.com, was adopted earlier this year from the Escambia County animal shelter. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.