Tate Volleyball Receives Academic Award From Marines, Coaches Association

October 6, 2022

The Tate High School Volleyball team recently received an award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the United States Marines.

The Aggies, led by Javier Rivera, received the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award.

The award has honored teams for 30 years for matching their dedication to volleyball with excellence in the classroom.

For a photo gallery from  a Tate volleyball game against Gulf Breeze, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

