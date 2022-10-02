Pensacola Man Charged With Atmore Store Robbery And Assault

October 30, 2022

A Pensacola man has been charged in connection with the October 15 robbery of a downtown Atmore business

Paul McReynolds, 58, is  charged with robbery first degree, assault first degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

Atmore Police said he was developed early as a suspect in the robbery of New York Fashions on North Main Street near the Atmore Chamber of Commerce.

“The victim was found by a customer who immediately called 911. Responding officers arrived on the scene and contacted the victim inside the business with a head wound. It appeared the suspect attempted to restrain the victim but was unsuccessful,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said following the robbery.

Officers from the Atmore Police Department and Poarch Tribal Police located McReynolds’ vehicle in the parking lot of the Wind Creek Casino. As officers approached, he attempted to flee the area on foot. He was taken into custody across Highway 21 near the Hampton Inn.

McReynolds was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he remained Sunday without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 