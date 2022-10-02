Pensacola Man Charged With Atmore Store Robbery And Assault

A Pensacola man has been charged in connection with the October 15 robbery of a downtown Atmore business

Paul McReynolds, 58, is charged with robbery first degree, assault first degree and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

Atmore Police said he was developed early as a suspect in the robbery of New York Fashions on North Main Street near the Atmore Chamber of Commerce.

“The victim was found by a customer who immediately called 911. Responding officers arrived on the scene and contacted the victim inside the business with a head wound. It appeared the suspect attempted to restrain the victim but was unsuccessful,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said following the robbery.

Officers from the Atmore Police Department and Poarch Tribal Police located McReynolds’ vehicle in the parking lot of the Wind Creek Casino. As officers approached, he attempted to flee the area on foot. He was taken into custody across Highway 21 near the Hampton Inn.

McReynolds was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he remained Sunday without bond.