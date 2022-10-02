Molino Man Charged With Battery, Two Counts Of Child Abuse

A Molino man is accused of battery against an adult family member and the abuse of two minors.

Brandon Sharef Spencer, 44, was charged with battery domestic violence and two felony counts of child abuse.

Spencer allegedly attacked an adult female “due to jealousy” and slammed her head into a wall hard enough to break the sheetrock. Two children in the home attempted to help her, and Spencer shovered one of them into a glass table, breaking it, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The three victims refused medical attention, but deputies noted the broken glass from the table caused minor cuts to one person’s foot, leg and thumb. The report states the residence was in complete disarray with drops of blood everywhere and broken sheetrock and glass from the table.

An ECSO K-9 tracked Spencer, and he was taken into custody. He was later released on a $6,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident.