Highway 95A Resurfacing Moves To Nights To Avoid Busy Jim Allen Elementary Traffic

October 5, 2022

Work will shift to nights for a resurfacing project on Highway 95A in Cantonment.

Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights paving from just south of Quintette Road south to the Highway 29 intersection. The overnight work is taking place to minimize delays at the Highway 29 intersection and in front of Jim Allen Elementary School, according to Escambia County.

If the weather cooperates, it is anticipated that paving operations will be complete by next Tuesday morning. After the pavement “cures”, crews will return to place thermoplastic striping over the temporary paint stripes.

Work began September 19 on the complete $2.1 million project to resurface Highway 95A from Highway 29 in Molino to the intersection with Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 