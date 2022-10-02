Highway 95A Resurfacing Moves To Nights To Avoid Busy Jim Allen Elementary Traffic

Work will shift to nights for a resurfacing project on Highway 95A in Cantonment.

Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights paving from just south of Quintette Road south to the Highway 29 intersection. The overnight work is taking place to minimize delays at the Highway 29 intersection and in front of Jim Allen Elementary School, according to Escambia County.

If the weather cooperates, it is anticipated that paving operations will be complete by next Tuesday morning. After the pavement “cures”, crews will return to place thermoplastic striping over the temporary paint stripes.

Work began September 19 on the complete $2.1 million project to resurface Highway 95A from Highway 29 in Molino to the intersection with Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.