West Florida Jaguars Top The Tate Aggies

The West Florida Jaguars defeated the Tate Aggies 41-7 Friday night at WFHS.

Tate High Coach Rhett Summerford was back in familiar territory Friday night. He left West Florida to return to his alma mater to take over the program at Tate.

The Jaguars were first on the big board with a touchdown run from 6-yards out to give WFHS a 7-0 lead. John Nicolas found Andre Coleman to put the Jags inside the five. Jones took it in to put the Jags up 14-0.

The Aggies answered with a Taite Davis pass to Diego Dukes for a 51-yard touchdown for Tate, 14-7.

From there, the scoring was all West Florida as they rolled on the win.

Tate (1-5) will travel to Pace next Friday night, while West Florida (4-2) will host PHS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.