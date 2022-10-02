$2 Million Grant Will Benefit Arts Programs At 15 Escambia Schools

Students at 15 schools will benefit from a $2 million, 5-year arts education project.

“The All in for the Arts grant will grow a sustainable arts ecosystem that supports and develops students and teachers who champion the arts, leading to outcomes that extend beyond the four walls of the classroom,” said Escambia School Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. This marks the 10 consecutive year the school district has received a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).

All in for the Arts will be implemented at Beulah, Blue Angels, Cook, Hellen Caro, Kingsfield, Navy Point, and Pleasant Grove elementary schools; Bailey, Beulah, and Brown Barge middle schools; Escambia, Tate, and West Florida high schools; Escambia Virtual Academy and Escambia Westgate.

Improved access to resources and opportunities, in tandem with elevated instruction, will afford rich arts experiences for students, according to the district. New extra-curricular tutoring and enrichment programs will provide learners avenues to hone their skills and further explore the arts.

Through supervised, paid internship opportunities, skilled high school arts students will engage young arts students at project middle schools, assisting with instructional activities while gaining valuable work experience