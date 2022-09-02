Woman Crashes Near Canoe Creek Bridge On Highway 4

September 2, 2022

A woman was not seriously injured when she lost control and crashed her vehicle into a tree Thursday night.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on West Highway 4 at the Canoe Creek bridge, about halfway between Bratt and Byrneville. She ran off the roadway, traveled into a ditch near the bridge, and crashed head-on into a tree. She refused transport to the hospital by MedStar EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 