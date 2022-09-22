Wendy Meredith Named Escambia Extension Expanded Food & Nutrition Manager

September 22, 2022

Wendy Meredith is the new program manager for the Escambia Extension  Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

Meredith is no stranger to Extension or EFNEP as she has served as a nutrition educator for 13 years teaching adult clientele across Escambia County. In her new role, she will supervise and train youth and adult nutrition educators as well as work directly with sites who will benefit from EFNEP programming.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 