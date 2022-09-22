Wendy Meredith Named Escambia Extension Expanded Food & Nutrition Manager

Wendy Meredith is the new program manager for the Escambia Extension Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

Meredith is no stranger to Extension or EFNEP as she has served as a nutrition educator for 13 years teaching adult clientele across Escambia County. In her new role, she will supervise and train youth and adult nutrition educators as well as work directly with sites who will benefit from EFNEP programming.