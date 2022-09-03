Wahoos Beat Chattanooga In Two-Hit Shutout

Fulton (W, 1-0) allowed only an infield single over the course of his dominant start, fanning eight batters as he completed 6.0 innings for just the second time in his professional career. A bullpen effort from Jefry Yan, Robinson Martínez and Sean Reynolds finished off a two-hit shutout performance.

The game was scoreless until the fourth, when Griffin Conine took Chattanooga starter Eduardo Salazar (L, 6-10) deep for his team-leading 22nd home run of the year. Conine now stands one homer shy of tying Pensacola’s single-season record of 23, set by Peyton Burdick in 2021.

J.D. Orr helped the Blue Wahoos double the lead in the fifth by singling, stealing second, taking third on a balk and scoring on a passed ball. Marcus Chiu brought the lead from 2-0 to 4-0 in the sixth with a two-run single against reliever J.C. Keys.

Fulton gave way to the bullpen in the seventh, and only a Daniel Vellojin single in the eighth prevented the Blue Wahoos from keeping the Lookouts off the bases for the remainder of the night.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos