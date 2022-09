Volleyball: Jay Tops Northview 3-2 (With Photo Gallery)

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 3-2 in high school basketball Tuesday night in Bratt.

The Royals came out on top 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 15-8.

In junior varsity action, Jay won in two straight, 25-15, 25-23.

For a photo gallery from the varsity matchup, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.