Tracking Ian: Forecast Cone Shifts Eastward

The forecast for Ian shifted back east on Sunday. The storm is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

“Confidence is very slowly increasing in a track east of our area; however, we still need to monitor this closely as changes can still occur,” National Weather Service forecasters in Mobile said Sunday night.

But NWS Mobile said very small changes now can lead to bigger changes in the forecast.

High surf is still likely and dangerous rip currents will be a hazard through the weekend along Escambia County’s beaches.

The latest details on Ian are in the graphics on this page.

