Tate Aggies Fall To The Navarre Raiders 38-20

September 17, 2022

The Navarre Raiders defeated the Tate Aggies 38-20 Friday night at Tate’s Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead with 3:25 to go in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run.

A pass from Tate’s Taite Davis was picked off in the endzone by Navarre, setting up Navarre’s offense on the 1-yard line. On a big tackle, Tate’s Conner Mason downed Navarre back in the endzone for a safety, making it 7-2 with 2:35 on the clock before the half.

With no time on the clock in the half, Davis was in from 2-yards out, putting Tate on top 8-7 at halftime.

For more photos, click or tap here.

But Navarre was back on top 13-8 after returning the second half kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown.

Andre Colston added an Aggie touchdown with a 53-yard run, putting the Aggies back on top by one, 14-13 with just under 11 minutes in the third.

The Raiders improved to 3-1, while the Aggies are 1-3.

The Aggies will be off next Friday night before hitting the road September 30 to take on Milton.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

