Take Stock in Children Selects 26 New Students For Scholarship Program
September 5, 2022
Take Stock in Children Escambia County recently welcomed 26 new scholarship recipients.
The students will receive a college scholarship upon graduation from high school as long as they maintain good grades, attendance and citizenship, remain crime and drug free, and meet weekly with a volunteer community mentor.
The newly selected students are:
- Bailey Middle – Cheyanne Dietz, Kiley Johnson, Addison Nguyen
- Bellview Middle – Ashton Caldwell
- Beulah Middle – Kemorah Crosby
- Brown Barge Middle – Olivia Capell, Ke’Oni Laster, Eric Lin, Zykeria Murphy
- Ernest Ward Middle – Hailey Carillo, Nicole Garcia, Randi Kemp, Sarah Lowman, Chloe Satterwhite
- Ferry Pass Middle – Trenton Brown, Kennedi Collins, Tania Collins, Vann Hootman, Shaniyah Polingo
- Ransom Middle – Amy Floyd, Alaina Thomas, Tam Tran, Kassidy Weiss
- Workman Middle – Christian Batista Cruz, Lyadenisse Toro De Jesus
- Tate High – Christopher Sparks
Take Stock in Children is a statewide non-profit organization operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.
