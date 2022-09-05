Take Stock in Children Selects 26 New Students For Scholarship Program

Take Stock in Children Escambia County recently welcomed 26 new scholarship recipients.

The students will receive a college scholarship upon graduation from high school as long as they maintain good grades, attendance and citizenship, remain crime and drug free, and meet weekly with a volunteer community mentor.

The newly selected students are:

Bailey Middle – Cheyanne Dietz, Kiley Johnson, Addison Nguyen

Bellview Middle – Ashton Caldwell

Beulah Middle – Kemorah Crosby

Brown Barge Middle – Olivia Capell, Ke’Oni Laster, Eric Lin, Zykeria Murphy

Ernest Ward Middle – Hailey Carillo, Nicole Garcia, Randi Kemp, Sarah Lowman, Chloe Satterwhite

Ferry Pass Middle – Trenton Brown, Kennedi Collins, Tania Collins, Vann Hootman, Shaniyah Polingo

Ransom Middle – Amy Floyd, Alaina Thomas, Tam Tran, Kassidy Weiss

Workman Middle – Christian Batista Cruz, Lyadenisse Toro De Jesus

Tate High – Christopher Sparks

Take Stock in Children is a statewide non-profit organization operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.