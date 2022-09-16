Student In Custody After Report Of A Gun At Escambia County High In Atmore

A student was taken into custody with what appeared to be a handgun Friday morning at Escambia County High School in Atmore.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said they determined the gun was a BB pistol that was an exact replica of an actual handgun.

The school was placed on an emergency lockdown after the report, and the student was located in his classroom. A search of his book bag revealed the realistic-looking BB gun, Jackson said.

“The BB pistol did not have the orange or any other indicator to show that it was not a real gun,” Jackson said. “It was an exact replica of a pistol.”

The teen was taken into custody and will be charged as a juvenile, and the lockdown was lifted.

Jackson called the law enforcement response to the report swift and “tremendous”, with the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Atmore Police Department and members of a state drug task force responding to the school.

NorthEscambia.com photo.