State Of Emergency Declared For All Of Florida; FEMA Approves Emergency Declaration

The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and make landfall in Florida.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to cover the whole state; the governor originally declared the emergency on Friday for 24 counties

The state of emergency declaration allows for the activation of the National Guard to await orders. It also frees resources and the ability to prepare and respond for both state and local governments.

“The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida,” DeSantis said Saturday after canceling a planned campaign appearance in Escambia County.

FEMA has approved a pre-landfall emergency declaration as requested by DeSantis with support from Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio. The FEMA declaration does not include the Florida Panhandle.