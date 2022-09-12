School Bus Headed To Beulah Middle Rear-Ended By Semi Truck, 13 Minor Injuries

There 13 minor injuries when a semi truck rear-ended a school bus headed to Beulah Middle School Monday morning.

“There were minor injuries reported from 13 passengers on the school bus and they were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There were a total of 31 passengers on the bus at the time of the crash on Highway 29 at West Nine One Half Mile Road. All parents of the injured BMS students were notified, and the students not transported to the hospital were released to guardians on scene or transported on to the school.

FHP said the 72-year semi truck driver “failed to maintain a safe distance and failed to avoid a rear-end collision with the school bus”. He was cited for careless driving.

The 32-year old female school bus driver was among those with minor injuries.

Pictured. FHP said 13 of 31 passengers on this Escambia County Schools bus headed to Beulah Middle School were injure Monday morning when the bus was rear-end by a semi-truck. Photos by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.