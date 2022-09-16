Northview Varsity And JV Defeat Hoboes (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chief varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams defeated the Hoboes of Laurel Hill Thursday.

The varsity Chiefs swept the Hoboes 25-23, 25-13, 25-1. The JV Chiefs topped the Hoboes in two, 25-17, 25-15.

The Lady Chiefs will host Central next Tuesday before traveling to Pine Forest on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.