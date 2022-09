Northview Sweeps Flomaton In Three Straight (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Flomaton Hurricane in straight sets Thursday night in Bratt.

Northview defeated Flomaton 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

The Chiefs (1-3) will host Jay (4-1) next Tuesday.

