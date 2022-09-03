Northview Blanks Lighthouse 37-0 In Gulf Breeze

The Northview Chiefs blanked the Lighthouse Christian Academy Stingrays 37-0 Friday night in Gulf Breeze.

A senior trio led Northview in the win.

Jamarkus Jefferson had three touchdowns for the Chiefs, while Kaden Odom and Luke Bridges had one TD each.

The first touchdown from Jefferson came early from about the 40-yard line with the help of a big block from another senior, John Michael Ward.

Following the touchdown, Northview’s Jaquez Moorer recovered the kickoff, setting up Jefferson’s second touchdown from 8-yards out.

Next Friday night, the Northview Chiefs will be at the Tate Aggies.

Photos by Pamela Peterson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.