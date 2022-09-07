No Serious Injuries In Wreck At Northview High School

September 7, 2022

One person received minor injuries in a two vehicle crash in front of Northview High School in Bratt Wednesday afternoon.

The adult male driver of a Chevrolet Impala apparently collided with the rear of a Nissan on West Highway 4 about 2:20 p.m. According to a witness, the Nissan driver was stopped headed eastbound with her blinker on waiting to turn into the school’s driveway. The Impala came to rest in a ditch, while the Nissan traveled off the roadway and across a grassy area before coming to rest partially in the driveway.

The adult female driver of the Nissan was transported by MedStar EMS to a nearby hospital, while the driver of the Impala refused transport.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

The crash occurred about an hour before Northview’s dismissal time.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

