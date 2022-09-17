No Serious Injuries In Near Head-on Wreck In Bratt

September 17, 2022

There were no serious injuries in a near head-on wreck in Bratt late Friday night.

A Nissan Altima and Honda Accord collided on West Highway 4, just east of North Highway 99. The vehicles both traveled off the north shoulder of the highway following the crash.

Three juveniles refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded to the crash, which closed Highway 4 for just over an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 