Nicole Diane Campbell

September 28, 2022

Nicole Diane Campbell born December 18,1982 passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.

Nicole is the daughter of Tina Martin and Cleve Campbell. She was the most kind hearted person. You could always find her taking care of everyone around her and has passed that kind heart along to her daughter, Serenity.

Nicole grew up riding horses. She enjoyed barrel racing on her beloved horse, Coco. She loved the sweet things in life and you could always count on her to have a bag of candy!

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Nevaeh Harvell; father, Cleve Campbell; and grandmothers, Faye Campbell and Charlotta Rhodes.

Nicole is survived by the loves of her life, daughter Serenity Harvell and son, Prestyn Harvell; her partner of 21 years, Damian Harvell; mother, Tina (Jack) Martin; grandparents, Billy (Joyce) Campbell and Dusty (Geraldine) Rhodes; siblings, Kristin (Josh) Harvey, Trey (Alesha) Campbell, Mariah (Russell) McAnally, Cara (Bryan) Coburn, TJ (Cody) Lepley, Caleb (Kelsey) Campbell, Ciara (Codie) Calloway; lifelong friend Amanda Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nicole will be greatly missed by many, but we are comforted knowing she is rejoicing in Heaven with her Angel baby Nevaeh and all our loved ones who have gone before us.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Phillip Dean officiating. Burial will follow in McCurdy Cemetery, Century, Florida.

The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

