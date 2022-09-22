Nancy Trump

Nancy Trump, 75, a resident of McDavid, Florida went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2022.

Nancy was known for her giving spirit. She loved her church family at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She worked with the Junior Humane Society, was active in the Republican party, and a volunteer at Molino Outreach.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold P. Trump and Shirley C. Trump; and brother, Michael John Trump.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Clarise Trump; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 9301 Academy St., Century, FL Pastor Glenn Johnson presiding. In lieu of live flowers, live plants would be prefered.