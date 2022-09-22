Nancy Trump

September 22, 2022

Nancy Trump, 75, a resident of McDavid, Florida went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2022.

Nancy was known for her giving spirit. She loved her church family at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She worked with the Junior Humane Society, was active in the Republican party, and a volunteer at Molino Outreach.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold P. Trump and Shirley C. Trump; and brother, Michael John Trump.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Clarise Trump; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 9301 Academy St., Century, FL Pastor Glenn Johnson presiding. In lieu of live flowers, live plants would be prefered.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 