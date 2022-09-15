McDonald’s Manager Charged With Stealing Over $100,000 From Restaurant

September 15, 2022

A local McDonald’s manager has been charged with stealing over $100,000 the restaurant.

Jon Jon Smith, 38, was charged with felony grand theft of $100,000 or more.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occurred between September 2021 and June 2022 while Smith was employed as the restaurant’s manager.

Comments

4 Responses to “McDonald’s Manager Charged With Stealing Over $100,000 From Restaurant”

  1. Jay on September 15th, 2022 3:25 pm

    This kind of theft is the reason why most restaurants say if you didn’t receive a receipt your next meal is free. Restaurant staff take orders and if they believe or know the customer is going to pay in cash, they will immediately cancel the order. Customer pays in cash, receives food but does not receive receipt. Employee pockets cash payment from the customer.

  2. Mcds on September 15th, 2022 3:24 pm

    Wonder if….. bada da da da he’s lovin’ it lol

  3. A Alex on September 15th, 2022 3:16 pm

    Does he qualify for a HAPPY MEAL?

  4. Scott on September 15th, 2022 2:53 pm

    I hope it’s location at Hwy 29 and Old Chemstrand. At least it would explain how they somehow manage to be the worst of any McD’s I’ve ever used and manage an almost 100% messed up order rate. If this guy was the manager then we could likely expect some improvement :)





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 