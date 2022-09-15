McDonald’s Manager Charged With Stealing Over $100,000 From Restaurant

A local McDonald’s manager has been charged with stealing over $100,000 the restaurant.

Jon Jon Smith, 38, was charged with felony grand theft of $100,000 or more.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occurred between September 2021 and June 2022 while Smith was employed as the restaurant’s manager.