McDonald’s Manager Charged With Stealing Over $100,000 From Restaurant
September 15, 2022
A local McDonald’s manager has been charged with stealing over $100,000 the restaurant.
Jon Jon Smith, 38, was charged with felony grand theft of $100,000 or more.
According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occurred between September 2021 and June 2022 while Smith was employed as the restaurant’s manager.
Comments
4 Responses to “McDonald’s Manager Charged With Stealing Over $100,000 From Restaurant”
This kind of theft is the reason why most restaurants say if you didn’t receive a receipt your next meal is free. Restaurant staff take orders and if they believe or know the customer is going to pay in cash, they will immediately cancel the order. Customer pays in cash, receives food but does not receive receipt. Employee pockets cash payment from the customer.
Wonder if….. bada da da da he’s lovin’ it lol
Does he qualify for a HAPPY MEAL?
I hope it’s location at Hwy 29 and Old Chemstrand. At least it would explain how they somehow manage to be the worst of any McD’s I’ve ever used and manage an almost 100% messed up order rate. If this guy was the manager then we could likely expect some improvement